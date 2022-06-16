Marie-Elaina Perkins, 62

LACONIA — Marie-Elaina (Messier) Perkins went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
Born in Laconia on July 10, 1959, she spent the majority of her childhood in Willimantic, Connecticut. She moved to Alton in 1975, graduating from Alton Central High School in 1977.
She met the love of her life four years later, and they married in 1982. They would spend the next 40 years together, residing in Laconia. She worked as an LNA at Belknap County Nursing Home and Easter Seals for a number of years, before leaving that profession to become a full-time homemaker and focus on raising her children.
Marie was always willing to lend a helping hand, baking pastries for school bake sales, assisting with the WLNH Children’s Auction, attending parent’s organizations and chaperoning field trips and school dances. She also established a beloved reputation for sending endless holiday platters of delicious treats to her sons’ classrooms and her husband’s workplace at Christmas time.
She was a member of the Laconia Pride and Image Committee, taking an active role in the city centennial celebration. She often assisted with activities with her church family, most recently at Heritage Baptist Church in Laconia.
Along with her propensity for culinary creations, Marie enjoyed sewing and crocheting, and raising flowers and vegetables in her gardens. She also took on many home renovations over the years, and was always up for the challenge. She applied the woodworking skills she had acquired doing home improvement projects to mastering the use of the scroll saw. She was a very skilled artisan, creating wooden masterpieces which she sold at numerous craft fairs throughout New Hampshire over a number of years. She loved her work and had great pride in the art that she produced.
A few other loves she had were the New England Patriots, beautiful sunrises and sunsets, and watching Andy Griffith Show re-runs (she could even quote the actors’ lines before they did!).
Marie was the backbone of her family, and they will surely miss her planning skills, limitless love and can-do attitude displayed in everything from painting a room, installing a countertop and planning a memorable road trip.
Marie was pre-deceased by her baby boy Joseph; her brother, David Walker; her parents, Bill and Ruth Messier; her in-laws, Pike G. Perkins Jr., Francis and Emily Anthony and brother-in-law Mark Kimball.
She is survived by her husband, Hilton Perkins of Laconia; sons, Jason and partner Amanda of Belmont, Benjamin of Concord, Andrew and wife Maria of California; step-children, Thara of New Hampton, Jacob and wife Anna of Laconia, Kate and husband Byron of Florida; brothers, Gordon Walker and wife Peggy of Belmont, Bill Messier and wife Shirley of Hooksett; sisters, Sue Messier of Farmington, Terry Kimball of Laconia and Lynn Atwood and husband Tom of Alton. Marie also leaves behind 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Marie truly loved the Lord and all he blessed her with. A service will be held at Heritage Baptist Church in Laconia, on Tuesday, June 21 at 10:30 a.m. with a light lunch to follow. Burial will take place at New Riverside Cemetery on Route 28 in Alton at 2 p.m.
To express condolences, please visit peasleefuneralhome.com.
