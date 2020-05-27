LACONIA — Margaret S. Petrie, 86, died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at home in Laconia, NH, in the company of her children. She was born on October 15, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of James C. Schultz and Helen Danicek Schultz. She was a graduate of Ottawa University and Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary. She had a long and varied career as an early childhood teacher, Christian educator, and hospital activities director, in Carthage and Fulton, New York, Manchester, Connecticut, and Tuftonboro, Wolfeboro, and Laconia, NH. In retirement, she continued an active life of community outreach and service. She was an avid music lover, singer, and instrumentalist, and she loved cooking, craftwork, and knitting. A dedicated church member all her life, her most recent church home was the First Congregational Church of Laconia.
She is survived by her children, Susan Petrie Stanavage (Michael) and Paul R. Petrie (Allison); her grandchildren, Caitlin Trudeau, Maxwell Petrie, and Claudia Petrie; her brother, James Schultz (Nancy); and her former spouse, Russell C. Petrie.
A memorial service will be held in Laconia at a time TBD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Got Lunch! Laconia, with whom Peg was a frequent volunteer. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
