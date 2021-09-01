ALEXANDRIA — Margaret M. LaBerge, 76, died Monday, August 30, 2021 after a brief period of declining heath. She was born in Malden, MA to Alfred and Margaret (Lopresti). She lived in Malden through graduation and shortly after married Thomas LaBerge who was in the US Army. Together, they traveled the globe from station to station and started their family while overseas. When she finally returned to the states, she settled in Salem, NH. She earned her undergraduate degree from Suffolk University in Boston and later dual Masters Degrees from Plymouth State University. Margaret worked for the Malden, MA school system teaching special education, history and reading. In 1984 she moved to Alexandria and taught in the Newfound School District. After retirement, she worked for Speare Memorial Hospital as a receptionist.
Margaret was an adventurer, her love of travel extended beyond her days as a military wife. She traveled extensively through Europe and Asia, always immersing herself in the country and culture and returned with new culinary experiences to share with family and friends. In addition to travel, she loved cooking and knitting and her best travel experiences included both. Maggie also enjoyed writing about cooking and had published her own cook books.
She is survived by a son, Todd LaBerge of Alexandria, his fiancé Molly Owen and their three children, Thomas LaBerge, Hannah Owen and Sydney Owen; daughter, Sara LaBerge, partner Kevin Moore and daughter, Oliva LaBerge of Satellite Beach, FL; brothers, Alfred J. Lopresti of Orlando, FL; Richard A Lopresti of Epping; Gary J. Lopresti of Malden, MA; John P. Lopresti of Effingham; Michael D. Lopresti of New Boston; a sister, Helen L. Lopresti of Derry; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great-nephews.
Services - Memorial calling hours will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Chapel of Holy Trinity Parish, 2 West Shore Road, Bristol. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Alexandria.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
