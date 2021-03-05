WEARE — The soul of Manuel O. Soares (Manie), 37, of Weare, NH, was released and set free on September 29, 2020. His family, friends, and strangers help search tirelessly for Manie up until he was found in Candia, NH, on March 1, 2021. Sadly, the reunion we all hoped for was not to be.
Manie was born at Manchester Memorial Hospital in Manchester, CT, on March 23, 1983. At age two his parents and newborn sister moved to Bristol, NH, and resided there for 25 years. He had resided in Ayer, MA, for a short time and in several towns in New Hampshire over the years to include Alexandria, Concord, Laconia, and at the time of his passing Weare, NH.
Manie is survived by his son, Rylee Goguen, stepdaughter, Dakota Goguen and their mother, Seone Goguen, all of Laconia, NH; his sister Alicia Corriveau and husband Ben and his nephew Nicky and niece Allie, all of Mooresville, NC; his girlfriend Sara Sargent and her son Shayne Sargent who he resided with in Weare, NH; his parents, father, Manuel J. Soares and stepmother, Elaine of Contoocook, mother, Cheryl Soares and stepdad Mark Danforth of Gilford; his paternal aunts, Deborah Carlin and husband Bob of Alexandria, Doreen Soares of Exeter and Darlene Kee of Alexandria; his maternal aunts, Terry Violette and husband Marc of Manchester, CT, Dawn Scables and husband Bob, and Sandra Grenier and husband Scott, all of Coventry, CT; his uncle Mark Pagani and wife Sandie; along with many cousins from both Connecticut and New Hampshire.
If we could say anything about Manie it would be that he greatly underestimated the love we all had for him and our hopes and prayers for his recovery from his mental health problems. I know he is looking down on all of us and sees the amount of love and beautiful memories of his life here on earth being shared, whether it has been in a private or public message, I can imagine him smiling down with his huge infectious smile!
He could be rough around the edges at times, but his heart was so big. He loved to use silly nicknames as his son pointed out and funny sayings to make you laugh or get a rise out of you. We will miss that. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends and we can only hope his pain and sorrow is over and he is free and at peace now.
Funeral arrangements for cremation are being handled by Mayhew Funeral Home and Meredith Bay Crematorium. There will be a celebration of life announced in the summer for all who would like to share their memories and celebrate his life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.