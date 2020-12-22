WEARE — It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Malcolm W. Swain Sr., (Gus), 91, a beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at the Merrimack County Nursing Home.
Malcolm was born on December 22, 1928 in Laconia, the son of Raymond and Mildred (Terrell) Swain. He grew up in Belmont, marrying Theresa L. Runnals, the love of his life, in 1950, until her death in 2014 after 63 years together.
Gus was owner and operator of Swain’s Market, while also working as an Arborist of 35 years, for Batchelder Tree Service. After raising his family and retiring, Gus and his wife moved to Weare, where he went on to work for his children’s business at Capital Well Clean Water Center, as a Maintenance Manager for many years. Also dedicating his love for the outdoors, caring for his Christmas tree farm for 20 years, where he looked forward to seeing the same happy customers return year after year.
Malcolm provided a loving and welcoming home, nothing brought more joy than spending time with his family and friends, leaving us with many wonderful memories. He had a great passion for fishing where he spent many “happy” hours on the water with his buddies, Normand, Lucky, and Nelson. He took great pride in his flower gardens and immaculate lawns. Gus also had a love of animals. He looked forward to the springtime arrival of his baby chicks, finding pleasure in sharing their eggs with EVERYONE. He leaves behind his bird OJ and his cat Pumpkin, who has been lovingly adopted by his caring friend and neighbor, Michael Cook.
Malcolm is survived by his eight children, Malcolm Swain Jr. and wife Teresa Aguirre of Plymouth, Caron Beard and husband Barry of Pownal, ME, Charon Duranleau of Sunapee, Terry Swain and wife Catherine of Pittsburg, Liberte Dragon and husband Michael of Warner, Jonathan Swain and wife Ruth of Loudon, Laura Pillsbury and husband Shane of Springfield and Jerry Baron and wife Rachel of North Berwick, ME; 19 grandchildren, Tricia Hurd, Cristy Wisell, Molly McCutcheon, Abigail Beard, Jeff Paine, Sarah Paine, Elizabeth Swain Rempfer, MD, Adam Dragon, Joseph Dragon, Greg Dragon, Robert Sprague, Nichole Swain, Megan Cormier, Paige Hargis, Katlyn Wyatt, Connor Pillsbury, Jeremy Baron, Eric Baron, Tonya Thomas; 34 great-grandchildren; his sister, Marjorie Kania; brother-in-law, Noel Runnals Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Frederick Kania Sr.; his nephew, James Kania; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Runnals; his daughter-in-laws, Sandra Swain and Tammy Baron; and in-laws, Noel and Rose Runnals; nephew, Jeffery Kania; and a niece, Noeleen Runnals.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to Merrimack County Nursing Home and their staff during these tough times of pandemic isolation, for their wonderful care and love they provided to our father.
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic a Graveside Ceremony will be held in the spring of 2021 at the family lot South Road Cemetery, Belmont
In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Meals on Wheels America, 1550 Crystal Drive, Suite 1004, Arlington, VA 22202, or online at mealsonwheelsamerica.org or St Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN or online at www.stjude.org.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
