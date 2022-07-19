Lynn M. Robb, 66

SANBORNTON — Lynn Marie Robb of Morrison Road, a lifelong resident of Sanbornton, passed away on July 16, 2022 after many years of illness.
She was born in Laconia, on October 17, 1955, the daughter of the late Clarence and Phyllis Robinson.
Lynn worked as a machinist at the Risdon Manufacturing company for many years in Laconia. It was a job that she really loved as well as her coworkers. Lynn loved the heartbeat of Native drums and was always honored to follow her heritage, enjoying many Pow Wows with her family, including her L.I.H.A. family and close friends. One of her favorite hobbies included puzzles. She was known to spend uncountable hours making beautiful framed puzzles to turn around and gift them to others to enjoy and cherish. She was a true “warrior.” She loved spending time with her family, and her cats Chole and Zoey that gave her great comfort. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was caring, giving and always filling some one’s heart with comfort and unconditional love often while being ill herself. If you needed anything she would make sure you had it. She had a big generous heart. Lynn was very quick witted with great comebacks for everything and often told many family stories that we will all miss and cherish. She loved her orange pineapple ice cream.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Kenneth R. Robb; daughters, whom she loved with all her heart, Tracy Lynn Sears and her husband Robert J. Sears, and Tanya Lynn Robinson; her brother, Joel R. Robinson; siste,r Debra J. Slack and her husband Jody P. Slack; her precious grandchildren, Kayla and her husband Joe, Kelsey, Kyle and Michael; her great-grandchildren, which were her pride and joy, Keegan and Kinzley, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Lynn is predeceased by her parents and her brother Dana Robinson.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 from 10:00 – 12:00, in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Services will follow at noon.
Burial will follow in Sanbornton Public Cemetery, Tower Hill Road, Sanbornton, NH 03269.
Celebration of Life will follow at the Merrimack Valley Railroad Function Hall, 5 Park Street, Northfield, NH 03276.
For those who wish, donations can be made in Lynn’s name to the New Hampshire Humane Society at 1305 Meredith Center Road, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
