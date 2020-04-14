BELMONT — Lynn Carey, 72, of Belmont, NH, passed away on Saturday, March 7, at her home.
Lynn was born on July 6, 1947, in Wilmington, DE, to Maryanna Kieffer Carey and Alfred Hastings Carey Jr. She was the much-loved first grandchild of Natalie Virginia Harris Carey and Alfred Hastings Carey Sr., and lived with them and her aunt Virginia (Tookie) during her early childhood on the Gibraltar Estate of H. Rodney and Isabella Dupont Sharp on Greenhill Avenue in Wilmington. Her maternal grandparents were the Rev. William Miles Kieffer and Anna Jane Fletcher Kieffer of Llanerch, PA.
In 1960, the family moved to Hockessin, DE, where they became members of Hockessin Friends (Quaker) Meeting. Lynn was a very talented artist throughout her high school years. She graduated from the original A.I. DuPont High School on Kennett Pike in 1965. Lynn married in 1967 and moved to New Hampshire in 1969.
She loved her many cats, especially Miss Potts, the beach, her garden, and of course Jimmy Buffett concerts. Lynn was proud to be a descendant of 1st Delaware Volunteer Infantry Company A Civil War soldier Holton Yarnall of Brandywine Springs, DE.
Lynn worked for 14 years at Walmart-Gilford. She was very loved by her many co-workers and customers.
She is survived by her children, Michael James Fanning and wife Irene of Gilmanton Iron Works, and Amy Lee Fanning of Gilford; and her beloved granddaughter Celynne Isabelle. She is also survived by her sister Lee Carey-Anderson of Florida and cousin Lisa Harrison of New Jersey.
A Celebration of Lynn's life will be scheduled for a future date.
Many thanks to Wilkinson-Beane for helping the family with final arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider making a memorial contribution to Adam's Camp Scholarship Fund of Lincoln, NH, which helps children with special needs and their family members at www.adamscampnewengland.org or by mailing your check to Adam's Camp New England, 26 Shaker Road, Concord, NH 03301. Please add a note that this is for the Scholarship Fund in Lynn Carey's memory so that the family can be notified.
