Lucille E. Delisle, known fondly as Lu, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2022, surrounded by her adoring family. Lu was 77 years old.
A beloved wife, "Grammy" and friend to many, Lu was born in Berlin to Anita and Lionel Pelchat. In her younger years she enjoyed music, playing the piano, roller dancing, and high school hockey games.
She earned her 3-year nursing diploma at Hospital St. Louis. In November 1966 she married her beloved husband and best friend Ron, and they made their home in Hebron, on the shores of Newfound Lake.
Lu was an incredibly kind and caring person who touched countless lives during her nursing career that spanned over 30 years. During that time she and Ron raised their three children who learned the values of family, hard work and loyalty — bonds strengthened in the great outdoors of NH and the seacoast of Maine.
Upon retirement Lu lived her dream of camping throughout the U.S. with Ron, immersing herself fully in the lives of her family and friends, and enjoying extensively the Newfound Lake Area.
Lu's bright light continues to shine in everyone she knew and everything she touched. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, three children Kristine, Kevin and Katrina, their spouses Steve, Dina and Erich and six grandchildren Craig, Michael, Caroline, Christopher, Meghan, and Matthew.
Calling hours will be held Friday, March 18 from 6-8 p.m. at Mayhew Funeral Home, Plymouth NH. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Chapel, Bristol NH on Saturday, March 19 at 9:30 a.m.
To sign “Lu’s” book of remembrance visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.