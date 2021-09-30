PLYMOUTH — Louis Desloges passed away in the early morning hours of Sept. 28, 2021 in his Plymouth, NH home, surrounded by his wife and daughters, after a grueling battle against Leukemia.
Lou grew up in Franklin, NH, the only son of Louis and Irene (Doucette) Desloges. He attended Franklin High School. Wanting to be just like his football coach, Lou went on to be a first-generation college student at Southern Connecticut State University where he studied Education. As his teaching evolved, he earned a master’s degree in Health Education and another in Special Education from Plymouth State (College) University.
Lou’s teaching career changed as he became more invested in wanting to mentor young men to meet their full potential. To this end, Lou’s true passion was coaching. He loved the game of football, and coaching football fed his passion as he watched his players develop the skills of determination, teamwork, loyalty, and work ethic that would serve them well as adults. Lou started coaching as an assistant at Plymouth State College, went on to be a top assistant at Plymouth High School, and then returned to Plymouth State as a Defensive Coordinator. Lou eventually earned the Head Coaching position at PSC where he dominated the game with a 55-15-3 record over his career, winning conference championships on a regular basis. Lou left Plymouth despite earning national recognition for the program’s success and went to Bethany College (WV) and Dartmouth College for short coaching stints. Lou came back to coach at Plymouth State as an assistant and finished his more than 30-year coaching career there in 2019.
The most important aspect of Lou Desloges was his kindness. If kindness is defined as loaning strength instead of focusing on weaknesses, that explains Lou’s gentle and accepting demeanor. He made everyone feel important. He made everyone feel safe, often at his own expense. It was rarely about him — it was always about making others feel worthy.
Lou leaves behind Jennifer, his beloved wife of 36 years; his daughters, Beth and Katherine, their husbands Greg Turpin and Dan Salzer; and three beautiful grandsons, Benjamin (6), Elliott (3) and Liam (9 mos.). Lou also says goodbye to a host of former football players who had the privilege to call him their coach and their friend.
A private graveside service will be held in the Riverside Cemetery, Plymouth, at the family’s convenience. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday October 17th, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Common Man Foster’s Restaurant, 231 Main St., Plymouth, NH.
Please make Memorial Donations to the Lou Desloges Memorial Fund, at www.LRDMemorial.com. Checks can be payable to Jennifer Desloges, PO Box 43, Plymouth, NH. 03264. Please include "Lou Desloges Memorial Fund" on the memo line.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
