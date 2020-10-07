BRISTOL — Lorita Agnes Goodwin, 81, of Bristol, died October 5, 2020 at her home, after a period of declining health.
Born in Campton, NH on August 9, 1939, she was the daughter of Chester Earl and Harriet Alice (Merrill) Downing.
Lorita grew up in the Campton and Thornton area. She attended Campton School, and graduated from Lincoln High School, in Lincoln, NH. She resided for many years in the towns of Belmont, NH and Bridgewater, NH. She has been a resident of Bristol for the past six years.
Lorita worked in the home health care industry for many years. She had worked for Pemi Baker Home Health, in Plymouth and the Senior Companion Program of New Hampshire.
Lorita attended the former Hosanna Church, in Ashland and enjoyed singing in the church’s choir. She was most recently was attending the Faith Alive Christian Fellowship, in Laconia.
Lorita was an artist and enjoyed painting and drawing.
Lorita was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Eugene Goodwin, who died in 2001, and her son, Brian W. Goodwin, who died in 1989.
Lorita is survived by her children, David Goodwin of Greenwood, ME, Daniel Goodwin and Ronald Scott Goodwin, both of Alexandria, NH, Tina Panteleo of Pittsfield, NH, Susan Moore of Bristol, NH, Laura Joseph of Penacook, NH; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her brothers, Guy Downing and his wife Sally of Maine, John Downing and his wife Anita of Ellsworth, NH, her brother-in-law, Kenneth Hall of Bristol, many nieces and nephews.
A service will be held on Friday, Oct. 9th, at 11 a.m. at 317 Danforth Brook Road, Bristol, NH. Burial will be held in the Trinity Churchyard Cemetery, Holderness, NH.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
