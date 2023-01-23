CONCORD — Lois Louise (Hawkins) Parenteau, 75, of Concord, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 5, 2023, following a brief period of declining health from dementia and Parkinson’s disease.
She was born May 5, 1947, the daughter of the late Robert Lake and Ruby (Lake) Stockbridge.
Lois is survived by her husband, Peter Parenteau; son, Frank Hyslop Jr.; and her daughter, Sherry Hawkins; she is also survived by her brother, Charlie and wife Anita Lake; sister, Pamela Lake, sister Diane Lake, sister Janet Stinson; brother, Mark and wife Laurie Stockbridge, brother, Michael and husband Matthew Stockbridge; sister, Holly Stockbridge; and brother, Matthew and wife Constance Stockbridge; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Robert Lake and Ruby (Lake) Stockbridge, and her brother, Kenneth Lake, and brother, John Lake.
She was silly, fun and full of life. She loved to get out and play tennis, go mountain biking, walking or to go out and go dancing with family and friends. However, she was also never one to pass up the chance to sit in the shade and just enjoy being outside or spending time with family and friends at gatherings and BBQs.
Lois attended beauty school, then later opened Family Hairstylist by Lois, which she owned and operated for many years out of her home in Gilmanton. Later she worked for Homebank in Laconia as a teller, and then after moving to Concord she worked for Aranco Oil administratively, where she later retired. Lois’ smile and love of family and friends will be missed by many.
There will be a private gathering held for the immediate family.
