Lois E. Morehead, 89

Lois Evelyn Morehead, 89, died peacefully on April 30, 2022 with family by her side. She was born August 21, 1932 in Lowell, MA. She graduated from Lowell High School and then received a medical lab technician degree. She worked at John Hancock Insurance in Boston, MA and Mid Island Hospital on Long Island, NY. Lois and her husband Arthur owned the Hill-Brook Motel in Bedford from 1970-1995. Other pursuits included Girl Scouts, volunteering at Elliot Hospital gift and coffee shops and Brookside Church Thrift Shop, also participating in four bowling leagues. She had a love for cats, plants and knitting.
She is survived by daughter Martha Kimball, her husband Brian; son, Glenn Morehead; grandchildren. Marie, Ashley and David Kimball and Spencer Morehead and wife Ashley Morehead; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Rosaly Kimball, Alya Lane Zimmerman, Liam and Isabella Morehead and Jeremiah Ouellette. She was preceded in death by husband Arthur Clarke Morehead of 59 years; son, Alan Morehead; and granddaughter, Amanda Ouellette.
Lois’ family wishes to acknowledge the compassionate care given to her by Golden Crest Assisted Living as well as Bayada Hospice and Visiting Angels.
Services will be at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, NH on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at Bedford Center Cemetery, 11 Church Rd., Bedford, NH.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.