MOULTONBOROUGH — Lisa S. McGee, 56, of Moultonborough, devoted family member and beloved wife of Chuck McGee, passed away unexpectedly at home on March 21, 2020.
Lisa was born on Oct. 25, 1963, the daughter of Harry and Pauline (Nelson) Smith. She was raised in Lincoln, Rhode Island, and graduated from Lincoln High School. She has been a resident of Moultonborough for the past 10 years.
Lisa spent her entire career in banking, retiring last year after 34 years with Citizens Bank. She began as a teller and rose to vice-president in charge of various departments throughout the company, including operations and technology.
She enjoyed life at the lake and traveling, having fulfilled her lifetime wish of visiting London and Paris last year.
Lisa was predeceased by her parents, Pauline and Harry Smith.
In addition to Chuck, Lisa is survived by her three siblings, sisters Ann Gariepy and her husband, Lloyd, and Karen Butler, and brother Paul Smith and his wife, Erin, all of Rhode Island. Also surviving are Chuck and Carrie McGee of Concord and Scott and Jacqui McGee of Gardiner, Massachusetts, as well as her six grandchildren, Maggie, Elizabeth, Annie, Charlie, Mollie, and Finn (McGee), plus eight nieces and nephews.
Those fortunate enough to have known Lisa will remember her for her kindness and generosity, someone who always put others before herself.
Due to current circumstances, funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. There will be a memorial service at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
To sign Lisa’s Book of Memories, www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
