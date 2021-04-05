NORTHFIELD — Lillian G. (Bickford) Kimball, 89, of Northfield, NH passed away after a brief illness on April 2, 2021.
She was born in Groton, NH on September 14,1931 to Preston A. and Mary (Baker) Bickford.
While a young girl, Lillian often walked from her Northfield home to Belmont and back to visit with her grandparents. She never accepted a ride when someone stopped to offer her one.
On January 8,1954 she married the love of her life, George H. Kimball. They had both grown up as children on the same street. As a couple, they shared two homes and virtually lived on the “right side” of the same street their entire lives and that street is now named after their family.
She was a devoted loving wife and mother who had a passion for cooking and baking sweet goodies, along with being a meticulous housekeeper.
Until recently, Lillian could be seen enjoying her daily walks around Northfield and Tilton, often stopping to chat with neighbors and friends along the way. She was well known for being a loving, sweet, kind and frugal lady. Lillian truly adored all animals; generously feeding stray cats, birds, squirrels and an occasional possum, but her cat, Katie, held an extra special place in her heart.
Lillian was predeceased by her parents: Preston and Mary (Baker) Bickford; husband: George H. Kimball; infant daughters: Mary D. Kimball and Margaret L. Kimball; son: Michael G. Kimball; brothers: Kenneth L. Bickford, Donald A. Bickford and Paul Bickford; sisters: Catherine (Bickford) Davis and Eleanor Bickford.
She is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous friends and very special neighbors who always provided her with friendly companionship and a helping hand whenever there was a need.
In lieu of flowers, it would touch her heart immensely if donations were made in her memory to your favorite animal rescue organization.
Graveside services will be held at Park Cemetery, Tilton, NH and information will be announced at a later date.
Paquette-Neun in Northfield is assisting Lillian’s family with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
