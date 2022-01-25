BEDFORD — Red Pilbin, 85, of Arbors of Bedford, Bedford, NH, passed away on January 19, 2022, fighting the battle of dementia.
Red was born in Bristol, CT, on August 24, 1936, the youngest child of Willie and Lillian Pilbin of Bristol, CT.
Red was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Diane J. Pilbin; sister, Margaret Girgenti; brothers, Joseph, Juluis and Bill Pilbin.
He leaves behind his son, Robert Pilbin of Gilford, NH; his daughter, Susan Pilbin and her husband David Page of Gilford, NH; step-son, Jeremy Hill of Asheville, NC; his sister, Madeline Dawe of Murrieta, CA; as well as several nieces and nephews. A message from Faye: Bye for now! Red was thoughtful and generous and will be missed by all who knew him.
He was employed by Johnnycake Ranch, Burlington, CT, for over 25 years as general manager, showing and raising Charolais cattle and many other livestock. This was his passion and he was living the country life. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with many good friends and just being outdoors having a good time.
Upon his retirement he and his wife Diane moved to Andover, NH, where they had a mini farm raising miniature donkeys, Labrador retrievers, doing his gardening and mowing his big yard!
The family would like to thank Arbors of Bedford, the special nursing staff there and Brook Haven Hospice NH who took such wonderful care of him until the end.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Red's name be made to Brook Haven Hospice NH, 2 Bedford Farms Drive, Bedford, NH 03110, or your local humane society.
There will be no calling hours.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester. To view Leslie's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.