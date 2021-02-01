NASHUA — On January 30, 2021, Leslie Joyce (Carlton) McGowan, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was married to the late Philip McGowan of Lowell, MA, who died in 2008.
Leslie was born on February 3, 1943, to the late Leslie H. Carlton and Ethel A. (Brodeur) Carlton. She grew up in the Powderhouse Square area of Somerville, MA, attending Saint Clements before her family moved to Wilmington, MA. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School and she attended Northeastern University. She was a member of the Wedelyn Ski Club, where she met and fell in love with Phil, her husband of 40 years. They married in 1968 and had three children whom they adored.
Leslie worked for Cabot Corporation before taking time off to raise her three children. She went back to work when her children were older, starting at Lowell Shoe and then helping to run McGowan Auto Sales for 20 years. After moving full-time to Meredith, NH, Leslie worked for Paquette Signs before retiring in 2018. After retirement she volunteered at Hands Across the Table, the outreach program and the Nashua Soup Kitchen.
Leslie was the kindest woman you ever met. Independent, strong, with a loving and fun personality, she loved to ski, travel, read, go to the theater, spend time with dear friends and her loving family. After spending 30+ years in the Lakes Region, the 20 years she spent living at Grouse Point in Meredith were among her favorite times. She loved driving around town in her flashy red sports car, enjoying the gorgeous lake and mountain views, and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee.
She is predeceased by her brother, Robert E. Carlton.
She is survived by her children, Phil and his wife Belinda of Dover, MA, Brian and his wife Jen of Nashua, NH, and Lisa and her husband Dave Kasparian of Dover, MA. She was the proud grandmother to her seven grandchildren: Ava, Ella, Connor, Philip, Hailey, Alice and Patrick.
There will be no visiting hours. A Funeral Mass will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions seating is limited. Please attend virtually at https://www.chelmsfordcatholic.org/watch-via-livestream. Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell.
Memorials may be made in her name to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Arrangements are by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
