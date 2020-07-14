MEREDITH — Leroy Charles Stillings, 79, of Meredith, died July 6, 2020, at Concord Hosptial, in Concord.
Born in Lancaster, NH. on October 29, 1940, he was the son of Franklin John and Thelma Isabelle (McLain) Stillings.
Leroy has been a resident of Meredith for many years.
Leroy worked in many fields through-out his life including a Machinist, Lineman, Tree Climber, but was well known as a valued stone mason, in the area. He was also and most recently known in the Meredith and the Center Harbor area as a recycling technician.
Leroy was a member of the National Rifle Association, and the Coffee Gang of Meredith.
Leroy loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting and anything to do with the outdoors. Leroy loved bowling and had bowled a perfect game (300 points). He enjoyed life to the fullest and spending time with his family. He was a selfless man and would give you the shirt off his back in a snowstorm.
Leroy was predeceased by his brother, Franklin John Stillings Jr.; his sister, Caroline Bilodeau; and many aunts and uncles.
Leroy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Margaret J. “Bunny” (Jenness) Stillings of Meredith; his children, Bambi Giles, Dawn Vaillancourt , Charles Stillings, Dean Stillings, Cory Stillings, Thomas McDonald, Neil “Chippa” McDonald, Heather Chandler; many grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews' and his aunt, Helen (McLain) Ball.
A celebration of life will be held at Chippa’s House on 65 Buttonwood Drive, Moultonborough, on Saturday, July 25th, from 12 noon to whenever you fall.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
