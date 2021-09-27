Leopold E. Bourgault, 97

LACONIA — Leopold Emile Bourgault passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 in his hometown of Laconia, at the age of 97, after a long full life.
He was born on September 16, 1924, the son of Lorenzo and Albertine (Parent) Bourgault. He was a member of the Laconia High School Class of 1943, and served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War as a gunner's mate on seven different ships.
Thanks to the GI Bill, Leopold learned his trade as a plumber and ran a successful plumbing and heating business for 38 years from his home on Garfield Street. For many summers, he could be found at Idle Inn Cottages on Lake Winnipesaukee entertaining his guests with boat rides to Weirs Beach. He spent several of his winters in Florida.
For those who knew him he had a quick smile and a wonderful sense of humor. Leopold loved fishing, golf, games of cribbage and dominoes, and long drives. In fact, he was concerned he would be unable to renew his driver’s license this year. Leopold was proud to be a member of the Laconia Elks Lodge and St. Jean de Baptiste.
Leopold is survived by his two daughters and their husbands, Diana and Jerry Donnelly of Texas, and Patricia and John Sutton of Laconia; four grandchildren and their spouses, Kelli Robinson and Greg Lovett of Alabama, DJ and Debbi Flanders of Dubai, Marc and Bridget MacKissock of New York, and Marcy and Kyle Swartz of New York; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews who shared time with him and gave assistance in many ways.
In addition to his parents, Leopold was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Oliver Bourgault, Henry Bourgault, Laurette Morin, Jeanette Twitchell and Rita Plourde; and his wives, Irma P. (Kelley) Bourgault and Priscilla Moulton Bourgault.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
In lieu of flowers, it was Leopold's wish that any memorial tributes be made in the form of charitable donations to a hospital of your choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
