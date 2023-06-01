TILTON — Leo Alfred Montambeault Sr., 89, of Tilton, and New Port Richey, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23.
Leo was born on May 8, 1934, to Azarie and Annette (St. Cyr) Montambeault. He was a graduate of Tilton-Northfield High School in 1953. He received letters in baseball, basketball, and track.
After high school he was employed at a Laconia dye house before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He attended basic training at Sampson Air Force Base in Geneva, New York. Leo was also stationed at Shepherd Air Force Base in Texas, McChord Air Force Base in Washington, and ended his service in Bermuda with the 59 Recon Squadron, an outfit known as the "Hurricane Hunters."
Leo married his wife May 9, 1959, and moved to Tilton to raise their three sons. They enjoyed oystering in Great Bay in Dover, and camping trips with family to Maine and the NH North Woods.
Leo retired from Webster Valve in Franklin as a lifelong machinist. He also worked at Scott and Williams in Laconia and for his brother, Dick, at his shops in Franklin and Northfield.
After retirement, he enjoyed being a true snowbird with his wife and the family dog, Amber. They would winter in New Port Richey, and return every spring to spend summers in Tilton. He would watch any professional sports game especially the Red Sox, Patriots and Tampa Bay Teams. He walked 3 miles a day at both locations meeting and talking to new and old friends along his route.
Leo was predeceased by his wife of 45 years, Carol Ann Walker in 2004; his sisters, Gertrude, Lorraine, Patricia, and Jean; and his brothers, Gerard, Bill, Robert and Roger.
Leo is survived by his three sons, Leo, Larry, and Lloyd; and his two brothers, David and Dick.
A Graveside Service will held on Thursday, June 8, at 1 p.m., at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH 03303.
For those who wish memorial donations in memory of Leo can be made to, DAV – Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
