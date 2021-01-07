BRISTOL — Kevin P. Ramsey, 43, died Monday, January 4, 2021 in Danbury as a result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash. He was born in Laconia, the second of three sons of Douglas Ramsey Sr. and Michelle (Parmelee) Ramsey. Kevin grew up in Bristol, attending local schools and graduating from Newfound Regional High School in 1996.
While in his teens, Kevin began working at area restaurants, The Lobster Pound, Bristol House of Pizza, Ryan’s Loft as well as Freudenberg, Concord Automotive and VIP Auto; however, because of his epilepsy, he found it difficult to keep his jobs. After extensive testing, Kevin was admitted to clinical trials by NeuroPace from Mountain View, CA. Through the trials, an electrical device was implanted and wires were woven into his brain. In an interview with the New York Times in 2014, Kevin was proud to share information about the trial and his involvement with the trial. He stated that the implants were done as part of a blind study, meaning that the participants did not know if the devices had been activated or were part of the placebo group and were not activated. Fortunately, Kevin was a part of the group in which the devices were activated and the device immediately quelled the seizures and helped to reduce the number of medications he needed to take allowing him to maintain a more normal lifestyle. The device not only actively disseminated the seizures, but by use of a handheld wand which he placed against his skull, he was able to download data to his computer and upload it to NeuroPace for them to continue studies and make improvements and adjustments to the device and provide a better outcome for the patients.
Kevin was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying camping, hunting by both bow and rifle and fishing, ice fishing and deep sea fishing throughout the Lakes Region, New Hampshire and with family in New Jersey. Kevin enjoyed cooking all the game that he caught and sharing it with family and friends. He was known to travel the roads scouting game track and monitoring water and ice conditions for each appropriate game season. In 2002 he bagged a moose. He also enjoyed swimming in local swimming holes, gardening and canning and during the winter months, weekly trips to Steele Hill for the pool and hot tub.
Evenings were often spent following hunting sites and epilepsy sites on the computer. With his long history of epilepsy, Kevin often would mentor and offer support to others who had recent diagnoses and were searching for answers. He always had a positive voice to lend to others and will be remembered for saying “you have to deal with the hand you’re delt.”
In addition to his parents of Bristol, he leaves his maternal grandfather, Richard Parmelee Sr. of NC; his fiancée, Sara Westland of Bristol; a brother, Douglas Ramsey Jr. of Tilton; step brothers, Galen Marsh Jr. of Concord, Gary Marsh of Thornton; step sisters, Brandy Jessman of Danbury, Shilo Marsh of Bristol; aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Christopher Ramsey, stepfather, Galen Marsh Sr. and stepsister, Gail Lynn Marsh-Jordan.
A celebration of his life will be held later this year when health restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Dartmouth Hitchcock Health, Office of Development & Alumni Relations, Dartmouth Hitchcock, One Medical Center Drive Box HB 7070, Lebanon, NH 03756. Please note in memo: Epilepsy Research Fund-Kevin Ramsey. To view an online obituary, leave a condolence or sign an online guest book, please go to www.emmonsfuneral
