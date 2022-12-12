Kerry L. Bergeron, 60

BELMONT — Kerry Lee (Wadsworth) Bergeron, 60, passed away from lung cancer on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith. She never smoked. She just “Pretended with the candy cigarettes that our generation had. Who knew they were dangerous?!?" (Kerry made this joke for all the people who remembered them — HA!)

Kerry Lee was a graduate of Framingham North High School Class of 1982. She went on to college for Liberal Arts at Lasell Junior College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She was a Bail Commissioner in the State of New Hampshire, a Justice of the Peace, and a Notary. Kerry was a dedicated housewife.

