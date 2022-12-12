Kerry L. Bergeron, 60

BELMONT — Kerry Lee (Wadsworth) Bergeron, 60, passed away from lung cancer on Friday, December 9, 2022 at Forestview Manor in Meredith. She never smoked. She just “Pretended with the candy cigarettes that our generation had. Who knew they were dangerous?!?" (Kerry made this joke for all the people who remembered them — HA!)
Kerry Lee was a graduate of Framingham North High School Class of 1982. She went on to college for Liberal Arts at Lasell Junior College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She was a Bail Commissioner in the State of New Hampshire, a Justice of the Peace, and a Notary. Kerry was a dedicated housewife.
Kerry Lee was a social butterfly and could never say, "No" to anyone. Being very involved with Saint Joseph's Parish in Belmont where you could find her greeting people at the door or ushering at Mass. At Saint Joseph's in November of 2022, at the Christmas Fair, the people got together and decided to dedicate the fair to Kerry. Kerry Lee was thrilled and loved the poster of the photos of the activities that went on at the fair. One of the ladies from the church came to visit Kerry Lee to give this poster to her.
Kerry Lee was an active member at the Intertribal Council of Laconia helping out with the toys to collect for Christmas toys going to a Native Reservation or an event that the council was doing. Kerry could be found giving hugs and dancing at the Native American Pow-Wows.
Kerry Lee is survived by her husband of 36 years, David Arthur Bergeron; her mother, Beverly Jane Wadsworth; her brother, Jay Clifford Wadsworth, and his girlfriend Andrea Hodge, Little Jaxon, their son, and Kerry Lee's nephew, all of whom are from Dummer. Kerry Lee also had five sisters-in-law and four brothers-in-law, along with six nieces and five nephews; Linda and Richard Lebel-Oxford, Massachusetts, Deborah and Warren Gaudreau of N. Smithfield, Rhode Island, Susan Bergeron of Whitinsville, Massachusetts, Mary and David Donnelly of Oxford, Massachusetts, Judy and Sung Gray of Uxbridge, Massachusetts; along with Kerry's many close friends. Kerry Lee was predeceased by her father, Earl Clifford Wadsworth, and her black lab, Samuel.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.to 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main St., Belmont, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, Belmont, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.