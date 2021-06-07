WOLFEBORO — Keith Robert Bishop, 60, died on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Wolfeboro, NH, after a prolonged illness.
Keith was born on March 19,1961 in Manchester, NH, the son of the late Robert Corey Bishop and Beverly (Petterson) Bishop. He graduated from Manchester Central High School in Manchester and went on to attend NH Vocational Technical Institute.
Keith enjoyed spending time with his family and cared deeply for his children, Jessica and Scott. He adored his two grandchildren and was always willing to offer his time to be with them.
Keith preferred to express himself with few words, but was always sincere and honest in his heart. He would often show his compassion and thoughtfulness in his own subtle and sentimental ways. He was a devoted son and had a strong loving bond with his mother, speaking by phone almost daily. He would always make an effort to attend family gatherings and enjoyed the special times he had sharing time and common interests with his sister. He loved all animals; he and his beloved parrot, "Kelly," spent 26 years together. He enjoyed taking time to stop and visit his brother and sister-in-law and their purebred Collie clan. He and his father shared a knack for fixing things and an interest in automobiles, which led him to be an avid Nascar fan. He enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox and had a passion for hard rock music and movies.
Keith was a dedicated and talented locksmith and bank security technician, most recently working for Diebold Nixdorf for 20 years. He previously had worked at Mosler Safe Company and AllSafe Lock, Inc.
He is survived by his former wife, Michele Grimard; their daughter, Jessica (Bishop) Blaisdell and her husband Patrick Blaisdell, and his two grandchildren, Teddy and Liv, all of Northwood, NH; their son, Scott P. Bishop of Shrewsbury, Mass.; his brother, Gary A. Bishop and his wife Dianne (St. Hilaire) Bishop of Manchester; his sister, Sheryl (Bishop) Roy and her husband Brian A. Roy of Hillsborough, NH; and his "favorite" mother, Beverly P. Bishop of Meredith, NH.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester.
Keith's family would like to thank the administration and care providers at Wolfeboro Bay Center along with the wonderful team from Compassus Hospice Care in Wolfeboro for their outstanding care and continued support. A special thank you to his hospice nurse, Paula, for her dedication and professional empathy.
The Cremation Society of New Hampshire has been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.csnh.com.
