Kathleen M. Comstock, 70

Kathleen Mae Comstock, 70 of Redding Lane died June 5, 2022, at her home after a long illness.
Devoted wife and mother born in Portland, Maine on February 3,1952. She was the daughter of Leander and Lillian (Pond) Mingo.
A 1971 graduate of Laconia High School. In 1980 she and her husband started a small company and with lots of hard work became Comstock Industries, Inc. She was the Chief Financial Officer for 36 years until her retirement in 2016.
Kathleen loved the water and ocean. From sitting and enjoying the sunset with her husband at their home on Lake Winnipesaukee to remembering her time as a child spending summers on Old Orchard beach, ME. She and Rick enjoyed vacationing in Myrtle Beach, SC, going for long walks on the beach, and their time at their winter home in Vero Beach, FL.
Kathleen is survived by her husband of 41 years, Richard D. Comstock Jr (Rick); her daughter, Jennifer Gagne of Tilton; sons, Richard D. Comstock III of Franklin and Justin R. Comstock of Concord; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and her beloved Bentley.
Burial will be in New Hampshire State Veteran’s Cemetery at a later date in Boscawen. There are no calling hours and services are private for the family.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the NH Humane Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH 03246 or www.nhhumane.org/donate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the family with their arrangements. To sign Kathleen’s Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
