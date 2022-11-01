Kathleen A. Gorse, 80

GILFORD — Kathleen Anne Gorse, 80, of Harvest Run, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Peabody Home in Franklin.
Kathleen was born on April 25, 1942, in Queens, New York, the daughter of the late William and Marie (Gogedy) Schauder.
Kathleen and her husband left Long Island, New York, in 1976, with their three children to open Taylor Rental Center in Belmont. Kathleen was active in the business for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors as well as spending time with her grandchildren, doing puzzles, crocheting and playing cards. Kathleen was also an active member in the First United Methodist Church of Gilford.
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, William C. Gorse of Gilford; her son, Jim Gorse and his wife Susan of Laconia, and their two children, Isabel and Gillian of Boston, Massachusetts; her son, Steve Gorse of Laconia; her daughter, Susan Ruggiero and her husband Rich of Wellesley, Massachusetts, and their three children, Curt, Lauren, and Davis; and her sister, Joan Akley of Levittown, New York. In addition to her parents, Kathleen was predeceased by her brothers, Jack Schauder and Tom Schauder.
There will be no calling hours.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the First United Methodist Church of Gilford – Hope Ministries, 18 Wesley Way, Rte. 11A, Gilford, NH, 03249.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
