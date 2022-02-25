June B.Keniston, 87

MEREDITH — June B. (Brown) Keniston, 87, passed away peacefully on February 23 after a period of declining health.
June was born on June 9, 1934 to parents Marvin and Laura (Moore) Brown. She was the 3rd of 12 children all born at home. Her parents intended to name her Beatrice June but she always joked that God had blessed her from the beginning because a mistake on her birth certificate left her with her preferred first name of June.
On November 27, 1954, June married her loving husband Elmer P. Keniston at St. Marks Church in Ashland. Elmer and June raised their daughters on Hatch Corner Road in Meredith. They both loved to garden and to spend time with their family and grandchildren. Elmer predeceased her in 1995.
After raising her children, June worked in the bakery at Hart's Turkey Farm Restaurant making rolls, pies, and desserts for the busy restaurant. She was a talented cake decorator and enjoyed creating countless wedding, anniversary, and birthday cakes for customers, friends, and family. She retired after nearly 40 years at Hart's.
June was a devout member of Calvary Bible Church in Meredith. Her church community was an extension of her family, and she found many years of joy, comfort, and friendship worshipping there.
June loved children and in addition to taking care of her younger siblings, children, and grandchildren, she also enjoyed babysitting for her nieces and nephews, friends, and co-workers. She loved board games, watching game shows and figure skating, and listening to gospel music and Johnny Cash. She loved her flower gardens and to sit outside for a chat and a cup of tea. Most of all she loved spending time with her great-grandsons, the jewels in her crown.
June was immensely proud of her family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers, William Brown and Richard Brown; and sisters, Marion Brown, Shirley Keniston, and Edna Tyrell. She leaves behind her three daughters, Vicki Bollig, Mary Richardson (Kent) and Stacy Stevens (Bruce); five grandchildren, Dan Bollig and partner Sandy, Katie Pelczar (Brady), Kristen Jenkerson (Chris), Matt Richardson, and Quincy Gunn (Ryan); three great-grandsons, Kaelan Keniston, Hudson Jenkerson, and Chester Gunn; brothers, Marvin Brown Jr., Robert Brown, and Gary Brown; sisters, Bonnie Fogg, Linda Mutney, and Carol Berry; many nieces, nephews and their children; and many friends.
Calling Hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, Route 3 and 104, Meredith on Tuesday, March 1, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
A funeral service will be held in the Calvary Bible Church, in Meredith, in the Spring. The Rev. Josh Brown, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers: Calvary Bible Church Missions Fund, PO Box 1, Meredith, NH 03253
June's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for the excellent, kind, and compassionate care our mother and grandmother received in her final months.
