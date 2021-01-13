BELMONT — Julian William “Bill” Richards, 63, of Belmont, New Hampshire, died at Lakes Region General Hospital on January 7, 2021, after a long illness.
Bill was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, on March 10, 1957, to Julian and Pauline Richards. He attended Tilton prep school and graduated from Bishop Brady High School in 1975. Bill worked as a chef for 20 plus years at his family‘s restaurant, Tavern on the Green in Laconia, New Hampshire.
In 2013 Bill graduated from Franklin Pierce University summa cum laude with a master’s in special education. He taught special education at Belmont High School until he passed.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Christine Richards of Belmont, New Hampshire; his son, Matthew Lamb and his wife Alyssa, his son Griffin Richards, his grandchildren, Logan and Jaxson, all of Belmont; his parents, Julian and Pauline Richards of Laconia, New Hampshire; his sister and spouse, Margaret and Mark Leone; his sister and spouse, Diana and Carroll Brown; and his brother and spouse, Robert and Kathy Richards; his two sisters-in-laws from Australia, Janine Bridges and Kerry and her spouse, Robert Roe. He also leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He will be remembered fondly for his love of cooking and how he made other people love cooking as well. He will also be remembered for his favorite sports teams Green Bay Packers and Boston Celtics. Music was also especially important to Bill. A song, “Into the Mystic” by Van Morrison, could not be more appropriate. “Let your soul and spirit fly into the Mystic.”
The cremation arrangements will be made by the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. There will be no calling hours due to COVID-19 restrictions. A celebration of life gathering will be held in late spring or early summer for friends and family.
