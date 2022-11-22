Judith M. Taylor, 80

Judith M. Taylor, 80

ALTON BAY — Judith Merle (Ward) Taylor, 80, died peacefully into the arms of Jesus on November 15, 2022, after a brief illness.

Judith was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, July 27, 1942, the daughter of Leonard Hazen Ward and Dorothy Marie James Ward. She grew up in Malden, Massachusetts, graduating from Malden High School before entering Gordon College and graduating in the Class of 1964 with a degree in elementary education. Her teaching career was marked by more than 30 years as a 1st grade teacher impacting hundreds of young lives who knew "Mrs. Taylor loves me!"

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.