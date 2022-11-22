Judith M. Taylor, 80

ALTON BAY — Judith Merle (Ward) Taylor, 80, died peacefully into the arms of Jesus on November 15, 2022, after a brief illness.
Judith was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, July 27, 1942, the daughter of Leonard Hazen Ward and Dorothy Marie James Ward. She grew up in Malden, Massachusetts, graduating from Malden High School before entering Gordon College and graduating in the Class of 1964 with a degree in elementary education. Her teaching career was marked by more than 30 years as a 1st grade teacher impacting hundreds of young lives who knew "Mrs. Taylor loves me!"
She is survived by her husband, Larry (married 59 years); their four children, Laurinda Mistele and her husband Curt of Livonia, Michigan, Gregg of Alton Bay, Keith and his wife Sarah of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, Jeff and his wife Alana of Hermosa Beach, California; seven grandchildren, Taylor and Spencer Mistele, followed by five Taylor boys, Bennett, Oliver and Elliott, Alex and Logan. Judy is survived by her younger sisters, Lenore (Chuck) Bezanson of New Durham, and Merrilyn (Rick) Trubiano of Brentwood.
Judy's spiritual journey began with a born-again decision at age 13 when she prayed asking Jesus to come into her heart, forgive her of her sins, and be her Lord and Savior. Her daily walk with her Lord was seen in her deep love of God's Word making her faith to be genuine. Christ-like characteristics marked her loving and cheerful demeanor. Family was so very important, celebrating the arrival of each child and grandchild. Her home became a welcoming center no matter the location ... Lexington, Asheville, Huntingtown, Billerica, Toms River and Alton Bay! She had the gift of hospitality, wanting everything to be "just right."
Linked to the Community Church of Alton, she displayed her talent in the Dinner-for-Eight program and (recently) meetings with the church's Missionary Committee in her home. Celebrating her 80th birthday this past summer saw one surprise gathering after another from New Hampshire to New Jersey. Most recently, she led the housekeeping staff in response to weekend retreats at Brookwoods/Deer Run to make sure everything was clean and ready for the next event. Her joy was evident in her team which worked together so well for God's glory.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Camp Brookwoods (Deer Run Lodge), Alton, on December 3, beginning at 10 a.m., for a time of coming together with family/friends followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m., luncheon at noon. Burial will be at New Riverside Cemetery in Alton in the afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation either to the Scholarship Fund of Camp Brookwoods or a gift to the Alton Bay Christian Retreat Center, P.O. Box 321, Alton Bay, NH 03810.
