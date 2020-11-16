BELMONTH — Judith A. Gebo, 63, a resident of Belmont for over 45 years, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her home after a long illness. Judith was born on September 8, 1957 in Bellows Falls, VT, the daughter of the late Theodore and Myrtle (Russell) Evangelo.
Judy had many jobs over the years; from working at Shaw's Supermarket and Irving to IPC in Northfield to owning her own ceramics business, but her home and her family were her pride and joy. She loved gardening, especially her roses.
She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Robert E. Gebo who died on September 28, 2019. Her family includes, her two sons, Christian Gebo of Hill and Jason and his wife, Toy Gebo of Gilmanton, her grandchildren, Justin Gebo of Laconia, Jazmine Gebo of Gilmanton, Alicia Gebo of Ottawa, KS and Nicholas Gebo of Belmont; her two great-grandsons, Hunter Paul Young of Gilmanton and Bishop Robert Hankins of Ottawa, KS. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Kimball of Belmont and her brother, Theodore Evangelo of Northfield.
According to Judith's wishes there will be no calling hours or services held at this time, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She will be buried alongside her husband Robert in South Road Cemetery in Belmont.
Memorial donations in memory of Judith may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
