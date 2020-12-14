LACONIA — Joshua Michael McDermott, 30, passed away at LRGH on Monday, December 7, 2020, due to complications of COVID-19.
Joshua was born at CMC in Manchester, NH, on May 29,1990.
He was a lifelong resident of New Hampshire. During his time he participated in many activities and outings, experiencing music and the beautiful areas of interest around NH. He loved being outdoors and going for walks, he especially enjoyed many hours of care, comfort and love from his special and devoted Grammy Cathi.
Joshua was dealt with many health challenges throughout his short life of his 30 years. The last of which was a battle he could not win.
Joshua is survived by his parents, Michael F. McDermott and Cheryl A. Jenkerson; siblings, Karissa, Michael and Samantha McDermott; grandmother, Catherine A. Jenkerson; special uncles, Craig and Chris Jenkerson; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandfather, R. William “Bill” Jenkerson; and great-grandparents, Lloyd and Agnes Blackey.
The family wishes to thank all of the many doctors, specialists and caregivers that played a monumental role in attending to Joshua throughout his life as well as LRCS in Laconia.
A special thanks to the LRGH doctors and nurses which helped him through many of his unique health challenges with professionalism and kindness.
He will forever be missed as he holds a special place in many hearts.
In the light of the ongoing pandemic, a Graveside Service will be held in the Spring.
To share a memory or condolences visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
