MEREDITH — Josephine Ann “JoAnn” Ilg, 84, of Meredith Bay Colony Club, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17, 2021, with her family by her side.
JoAnn was born on January 17, 1937, in Lowell, MA, daughter to the late John and Josephine (McMullen) Seery.
JoAnn and her late husband, Oscar Robert “Bob” Ilg, started their family in Nashua, NH, and ambitiously moved to Japan in 1973, where they lived for over 25 years while Bob worked for Raytheon and Joann worked with the U.S. Navy. JoAnn was an amazing partner to Bob, together moving the family 9,000 miles into a very different life in Yokohama, Japan. She did all the great things a mom does for her family — getting the boys off to hockey practice at 4:00 a.m., school support, taking care of the puppies/kitties, and never failing to lead with a smile.
JoAnn was always on the go. Each day, she was the first one up and the last to bed. She was a proud alumnus of Eastern Airlines where she worked as a flight attendant and then as an HR leader until the family moved to Japan. While living in Yokohama, she left the house at 5:45 a.m. every day to commute to her job at the Yokusuka Naval base in the 70s and completed her career as Head of HR for the US Forces New Sanno Hotel in Tokyo in the mid 90s. Many will remember JoAnn for the red scooter she rode all over Tokyo; she liked the bike as it, “never got stuck in traffic.”
Bob and JoAnn retired to the Lakes Region of NH and Venice Florida where they enjoyed golf, and time with family and friends.
JoAnn is survived by her sons, Garrett J. Ilg and his wife Christine of Singapore, New York City, NY, and Honolulu, HI, and Robert J. “RJ” Ilg and his wife Marti of Gilmanton. JoAnn was blessed with four grandchildren, Ashley (Ilg) Ackerson of Laconia, NH, Whitney (Ilg) Grouten of Glastonbury, CT, and Alexandra J. Ilg and Nicole A. Ilg of New York and Hawaii; and two great-grandsons.
A private burial will take place on July 2, 2021, next to her husband at the Raymond C. Wixson Memorial Garden, Gilford, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in JoAnn’s name to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247 or online at https://nhhumane.org/donate.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
