Anna Benoit, 90

WICHITA, Kansas — Josephine Anna Benoit, 90, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

Anna was born January 7, 1932, in Hurdtown, New Jersey, to Stanley “Steve” and Cecile Kauchinsky. She grew up in Laconia, New Hampshire, and married Peter Benoit, her high school sweetheart, on January 9, 1954. They had four children, Peter Jr., Phillip, Pamela and Preston. She was a military spouse for over 20 years and moved over 15 times to locations throughout the U.S., Germany, and India. Toward the end of Peter’s military career and during his second career, Anna was an executive assistant with U.S. Economic Advisory Group in Washington DC; a real estate brokerage accountant in Leavenworth; a Bank Financial Coordinator in Nashua, New Hampshire.

