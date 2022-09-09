WICHITA, Kansas — Josephine Anna Benoit, 90, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
Anna was born January 7, 1932, in Hurdtown, New Jersey, to Stanley “Steve” and Cecile Kauchinsky. She grew up in Laconia, New Hampshire, and married Peter Benoit, her high school sweetheart, on January 9, 1954. They had four children, Peter Jr., Phillip, Pamela and Preston. She was a military spouse for over 20 years and moved over 15 times to locations throughout the U.S., Germany, and India. Toward the end of Peter’s military career and during his second career, Anna was an executive assistant with U.S. Economic Advisory Group in Washington DC; a real estate brokerage accountant in Leavenworth; a Bank Financial Coordinator in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Anna was very devoted to her faith and served in many church ministries over the years, no matter where she lived, to include volunteering in multiple food pantries. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and always made an effort to attend their important life events. She was an avid bridge, cribbage and Yahtzee player. She enjoyed stained glass and pottery. At age 60, she learned to ride a motorcycle and took many trips with her husband, family and friends. She loved traveling, new adventures and making memories with all. Anna "Grammy, Gigi" will be missed by many and will remain forever in our hearts and memories.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Benoit Sr.; and her parents, Stanley and Cecile Kauchinsky.
She is survived by her sons, Peter (Jane) Benoit Jr. of Leawood, Phillip (Sylvia) Benoit of La Quinta, California, and Preston (Rob) Benoit of Bakersville, North Carolina; daughter, Pamela (Bill) Paulson of Valley Center; grandchildren, Shauna (Ray) Wyatt, Jered (Esther) Benoit, Will Eric (Meagan) Paulson, Jason (KC) Benoit, Joanna (Matt) Nickson, and Mike (Stephanie) Paulson; and 14 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and caregivers at Wichita Presbyterian Manor for their loving care of Anna Benoit.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., with viewing until 9:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary.
On Monday, September 12, 2022, Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., both at St. Jude Catholic Church. Services will be live streamed at: www.stjudewichita.org.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with St. Jude Catholic Church, The Lord’s Pantry, 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204.
Downing & Lahey West Mortuary in Wichita is handling arrangements. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
