LACONIA — Joseph W. Chaignot Jr., 78, of Addison Street, died on Friday, January 15, 2021, at his home.
Joseph was born on May 20, 1942, in Coventry, RI, the son of the late Joseph W. Chaignot Sr., and Marie (Thoutte) Chaignot.
Joseph worked as a machinist, but enjoyed sailing and fishing in his free time. Above all he cherished time with his grandchildren.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sally (Chamberlain) Chaignot; his son, Joseph W. Chaignot III; five grandchildren, Hannah, Bella, Brody, Aubrey, and Riley; and his sister, Betty Panu. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his brother, Eugene Chaignot.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
