GREENVILLE, Tenn. — Joseph "Peter" Saalfrank, 85, of Greenville, Tennessee, formerly of New Hampshire, passed away April 19, 2022.
Peter was born in Lawrence, MA, and graduated from Tenney High School, Methuen, MA, in 1954. Peter started North Andover Auto Body in 1960 and then owned Surf Coaster Water Park and Golforama in Weirs Beach, NH, from 1980 to 2001.
Peter is survived by his wife, Barbara Saalfrank, son Kenneth Saalfrank and daughter Debra McKay, as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at St. Katherine's Church in Alton, NH, on June 6, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The burial will be held in Lakeview Cemetery, Wolfeboro, NH, immediately following.
