NEW HAMPTON — Joseph “Joe” W. Boynton, 81, a lifelong New Hampton resident, died on January 6, 2022, following a period of declining health.
He was born in Plymouth on December 24, 1940, the son of Nathaniel and Leona (Shaw) Boynton. Joe attended the One Room Schoolhouse on Dana Hill in New Hampton and finished his education at the Ashland Schools and was a graduate of Ashland High School. He was employed at the Ashland Paper Mills, Seaward Construction Company, and at Glidden and Guyotte Construction in Ashland for many years. Joe had a plowing route, a rubbish route, and did property maintenance for many years. He also was on the ice harvesting crew at Rockywold-Deephaven Camps on Squam Lake for many years.
He is survived by his brother Brian Boynton of New Hampton; sister Gertrude Boynton of Laconia; his brother David Boynton of Meredith; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue in Ashland, on Sunday, February 6, 2022, from 1-3 p.m.
Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. For more information go to dupuisfuneralhome.com.
