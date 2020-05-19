It is with a heavy heart that we announce Joseph Alphonse Leo Duquette Jr. passed away on May 16th, 2020. He was a hard worker that was always fixing or tinkering with something that had a motor. When he wasn't doing that, you could find him at one of his favorite fishing spots.
Joseph "Leo" was born on December 1st, 1942 in Lincoln, NH to Alphonse Leo Duquette and Elizabeth Alden Hamel.
He enjoyed camping and going for rides, but what he enjoyed most, were his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved spending time with the love of his life Pamela Jean Duquette (Weldon). They were together 30 years.
He leaves behind his children, Sharolyn Fortin and fiancee Mike Putnam, Stacy Kovaloff, John and Carla Easter, Scott and Cassie Easter, and Jolene Duquette; his grandchildren, Kevin Cram, Steven Cram, Jason Cram, Jefferey Hollins, Leeann Hollins, Joe-Joe Hollins, Jessica Boucher, Jennifer Matteau, Christopher Daddio, Jason Hughes, Angel Easter, Ashley Easter, R.J. Easter, Colten Easter, Ethan Easter, and Joshua Duquette; as well as 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Helen Duquette and his brothers, Robert Duquette and Phil Duquette.
Services will be privately attended by family. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
