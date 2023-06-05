John P. Giere, 67

DUBLIN, Ohio — John Patrick Giere, 67, died May 24, at his home in Dublin, Ohio. John was born March 16, 1956, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of the late Ruth (Backs) Giere Brown and the late Norbert Giere. John was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Kremer in 2003.
John graduated from Coldwater High School in 1974 and received his bachelor’s degree from Miami University in 1978. He moved to New England in the early 1980s where he enjoyed the outdoors. John loved living in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, kayaking and exploring the White Mountains.
John received his Juris Doctor in Law from the University of New Hampshire, Franklin Pierce School of Law in 1985 and his Master of Laws (LLM) in Tax Law from Boston University in 1992. He joined the firm of Wescott, Millham, and Dyer, LLP (now Wescott Law, PA) in Laconia, New Hamshire, in 1986, where he became partner and managing partner. John was a member of the New Hampshire Bar Association, serving on the Board of Governors from 1996 to 1998 and on the association’s finance committee from 1992 to 2002. Due to health concerns, John retired from the practice of law in 2016 and moved back to Ohio in 2017, where he resided near family in the Columbus area.
John was an active member of the Lakes Region community. He served as a member of the Zoning Board of Adjustment for the Town of Belmont, director and president of Ozanam Place, a non-profit transitional housing program, the board of directors for Central New Hampshire Visiting Nursing Association & Hospice, board member and vice chair of the Belknap Economic Development Council, board member/secretary of the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, and a founding member of the Lakes Region Rotary Club. In one of his last community efforts, John assisted in a joint effort between the City of Laconia and the BEDC to purchase and renovate the historic Colonial Theater in downtown Laconia.
John is survived by his six siblings, Connie (Gary) Schmitz of Gahanna, Ohio; Paula Giere of Dublin, Ohio; Tom (Sue) Giere of Franklin, Tennessee; Annette (Joe) Steiner of Lebanon, Ohio; Amy (Dennis) Smith of Carmel, Indiana; and Molly Giere of Fort Collins, Colorado. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Jeanene Kremer of Coldwater, Ohio, and in-laws Cynthia Kremer, Timothy (Sue) Kremer, Jason Kremer, Brian (Amy) Kremer, and Jodi (Kevin Hartzell) Kremer, all of Coldwater; Eric (Viki Kalatzis) Kremer of France; Gail (Brian) Quan of Denver, Colorado; Philip (Linda) Kremer of Covington, Ohio; Brad (Marcia) Kremer of Tipp City, Ohio; Janel Still of Clayton, North Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Lorraine and parents Ruth and Norb, he was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Raymond Kremer; stepfather, Francis Brown; sister-in-law, Bertha (Heitkamp) Giere; and brother-in-law, Jeffery Kremer.
A private memorial service will be held by John’s immediate family this summer.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in John’s name may be directed to Pompe Disease Research at Duke Children’s. Make checks payable to Duke University and mail to Duke Children’s Development, Attention: Culver Scales, 300 W. Morgan St., Suite 1000, Durham, NC 27701. Online gifts can be made at the following link: gifts.duke.edu/dch?designation=3914261. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com.
