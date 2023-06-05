John P. Giere, 67

DUBLIN, Ohio — John Patrick Giere, 67, died May 24, at his home in Dublin, Ohio. John was born March 16, 1956, in Fort Dodge, Iowa, the son of the late Ruth (Backs) Giere Brown and the late Norbert Giere. John was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Kremer in 2003.

John graduated from Coldwater High School in 1974 and received his bachelor’s degree from Miami University in 1978. He moved to New England in the early 1980s where he enjoyed the outdoors. John loved living in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire, kayaking and exploring the White Mountains.

