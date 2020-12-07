John M. Hodsdon

MEREDITH — John Marshall Hodsdon passed away on November 7, 2020, at his home, Picnic Rock Farm, formerly Longridge Farm. A native of Meredith, John was the son of Marshall Hodsdon, also of Meredith, and Jean Marken, originally from Sweden. He was born in 1938.
John grew up on the farm that has been in his family since 1801. He attended school in Meredith and graduated from Laconia High School where he excelled in mathematics. He studied at the University of NH. While there he was active in the Outing Club, and was a rock climbing instructor. John was also an avid skier and mountaineer. His graduate studies took him all over North America including the University of Alaska, eventually earning a PhD in Biochemistry from University of California Berkley.
In the late 1970s, John returned home to take over managing the farm from his father, Marshall, where he continued the business of growing vegetables, Christmas trees, running the farm stand and the bakery. In 2008 John’s cousin, Ward Bird, took over operation of the farm to be the 7th generation to continue the tradition.
John was very active in local affairs, as a member of the NH Farm Bureau since the 1980s. He served at both the county and state level receiving the President’s Award in 2006. He served as Belknap County Farm Bureau’s voting delegate to the NHFB House of Delegates Meeting every year from 1988-2017 as well as Chairman of their Policy Development Committee. In addition, John was also active in the Belknap County Conservation District for many years. John’s father, Marshall Hodsdon, founded the BCCD and John became a Supervisor in 1982 and served as Chairman for 32 years. John became the BCCD representative on the North Country Resource Conservation & Development Council in 1980, which he continued up until his death. In 2016 John represented the Hodsdon family as the National Association of Conservation Districts recognized the family for their "decades of commitment to conservation.” This year it is fitting that John receives this year's Profile Award.
John is survived by two daughters and two grandchildren of California.
No service is scheduled at this time.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.