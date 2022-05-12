LACONIA — John Michael Egan, 68, of Laconia, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his home with his wife and family by his side.
John was born May 5, 1954 in Beverly, MA, the son of John F. and Jean (Shea) Egan.
John graduated from Northeastern University, Boston, MA, majoring in Criminal Justice. He worked as a Police Officer and Sergeant, for 24 years with the Meredith Police Department. He also spent several years as a Deputy Sheriff with Belknap County and more than a decade as Community Service Coordinator for the Belknap County Restorative Justice Program Youth Services. John proudly served as Meredith's first DARE Officer, touching the lives of many young people. He spent many years as a proud Board Member of the NH Police Association.
He spent some retirement years working part-time as a courier/taxi driver and had many funny stories from that time.
He is remembered fondly as a sports coach, mentor, and a true friend, to those lucky enough to know him.
John grew up in Beverly, MA, where he excelled in sports; hockey and football were his favorites. He passed along proudly, his love of hockey to his son, John Patrick Egan. He was always happy to have JP visit. He gave him much laughter.
He loved spending time with his daughter, Jacqueline Egan, who graduated from nursing school in Florida. He always had a special place to visit as she settled in the Sunshine State.
He will be sorely missed by his beloved wife and best friend of 42 years, Dawn (Melvin) Egan. They shared so many happy times, and home, seaside trips, lake life, boating and most mostly enjoyed time spent with any and all family.
John is survived by wonderful brothers, Thomas (Linda) Egan, Dennis (Janet) Egan, Joseph (Marie) Egan, and Christopher (Carrie) Egan; his very special sister, Jean (Kevin) Belanger; brothers-in-law, Richard (Nena) Melvin, Thomas (Jennifer) Melvin, Onel Deflice, Louis (Dale) Deflice; sister-in-law, Nancy Labranche; and his truly cherished mom-in-law, Patricia Deflice. He also leaves behind many cousins, nieces, and nephews that he loved dearly.
Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Celebration of John’s Life will follow the Calling Hours on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 5:30 p,m, at the Elk’s Lodge, 17 Sugarbush Lane, Gilford, NH 03249.
For the those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in John’s name be made to the Meredith Police Department, 41 Main Street, Meredith, NH 03253, or to the Hospice Organization of one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.