John L. Carhart Jr.

HILL — John "Jack" L. Carhart Jr, 88, formerly of Hill, passed away, Saturday, February, 20, 2021 at the Laconia Rehabilitation Center in Laconia, after a long illness. He was born on August 15, 1932 in Delanco Township, NJ, the son of John L. Carhart Sr. and Claira (Broome) Carhart.
He was a graduate of Palmyra High School in New Jersey.
Jack was in the U. S. Navy Reserves and served on the USS Conecuh during the Korean Conflict as a Machinery Repair 3rd Class.
He later moved to NH, working at ACME Staple Co. in Franklin and then at Freudenberg-NOK (formally IPC) in Bristol as a Tool and Die Maker. After receiving an associate's degree, he then worked as a Tool Engineer until his retirement.
Jack was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Bristol, NH.
What he loved most was the time he spent gardening and did it with such knowledge, enthusiasm and passion until falling ill.
He was predeceased by his parents as well as his wife of 62 years, Doris E. (Williams) Carhart who passed away in 2017.
He is survived by his two daughters, Susan Carhart of Hill and Patricia McLoon and her husband John of Sanbornton; and also his granddaughter, Anna McLoon of Sanbornton.
Per his request, there will be no calling hours or service. He will be buried alongside his wife Doris at a private family service at a later date.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting his family with arrangements.
For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
