BEDFORD — John Albert Amarantes Jr. of Bedford, NH, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020.
John was born on April 3, 1933, in East Providence, Rhode Island.
John is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne McCormack, also of Bedford, NH; his three children, John A. Amarantes III and his wife Paulette Amarantes of Somerset, MA, Michael Amarantes and his significant other, Amber Thomas of Assonet, MA, and Kati Amarantes and her husband Edward Kritz of Bedford, NH. The highlight of John’s life was his grandchildren, Emma Pontes of Westport, MA, John (Jack) Amarantes IV of Somerset, MA, Izzabel, Paxton and Remington Kritz of Bedford, NH. John also left his longtime family friends, Brenda and Gary Rapoza of Tiverton, RI. John was the oldest of nine children and was predeceased by his sister Lorraine Silvia, and brothers Robert Amarantes, Gilbert Amarantes, and James Amarantes. He is survived by sisters Constance DeMello and Margaret Barboza; brothers Albert Amarantes and Manuel Amarantes; and many nieces and nephews.
John was a skilled finished carpenter who enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and spending time with his family. He loved kids and enjoyed getting to spend every day with them. The highlight of his days were always filled with his sidekick, Remee. John will forever be loved and missed.
Services will be held at Saint Elizabeth Seton Church in Bedford, NH, on July 31, 2020, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the American Diabetes Association.
