SOUTH TAMWORTH — Joanne “Jiggs” Read Floyd, 83, of South Tamworth, passed away in the evening of Sunday, August 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Joanne was born October 4, 1938 in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of the late Richard “Buzz” and Claire Read. Joanne’s childhood was split between Cambridge, MA, and Wonalancet, as her father purchased and moved to a working dairy farm in the scenic Wonalancet Interval. It was here that she developed her love for animals, farming, and the White Mountains. While her early educational years were in New Hampshire, her family wintered in Wickenburg, Arizona, where Joanne attended high school. Joanne was an accomplished athlete, evidenced by establishing herself as the number one player on the men’s varsity golf team — winning the club championship in 1957. In addition to golf, Joanne loved skiing and swimming. She was a ski and swim instructor in her adult years, with her proudest moments being teaching her grandkids, Ethan and Alyssa, how to ski.

