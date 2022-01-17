NORTHWOOD — Joann Weeks Bailey, 93, of Northwood, died on January 14, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the family homestead. She was born on June 30, 1928 to John F. and Esther Smith Weeks. She was their first child and only daughter, having a wonderful childhood on family farms and pond side cottages.
She was a graduate of Laconia High School and Plymouth Teachers College, which is now Plymouth State University. After teaching for one year, she met and married Robert E. Bailey and lived with him at the family homestead, until his death 68 years later. They were the parents of five children.
Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Robert B. Weeks and David R. Weeks, and granddaughter Patricia Lennon Thibeault.
Joann served in numerous town offices including the Northwood School Board, Conservation Commission, Planning Board and over 30 years as Trustee of Trust Funds. She also served as the Northwood Town Historian and was the author of two editions of “A Guide to the History and Old Dwelling Places of Northwood, NH.”
She took care of the record keeping for R. Bailey & Co. for many years. Joann enjoyed many crafts, particularly quilting, and was a long time hostess of the Folly Farm Quilters. More than anything, she enjoyed being part of a large extended family, which included her husband’s numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was the oldest of 34 first cousins, with a total of 11 aunts and uncles. Family reunions were a favorite and were hosted for both sides of the family.
She is survived by her children, Stephen Bailey and wife Carol; Charles Bailey and wife Sandra; Roberta Bailey and companion Barry Berube; Mary Piper and husband Scott; and Annie Bailey. Also, her eight grandchildren, Sierra, Nicholas, Peter, Brennan, Jacqueline, Dylan, Jessica and Kestyn; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Zoey, Owen, Chase, Harper, Honour, Dayna, Leah, Emmit, Desmond and Averie.
She is also survived by her brother, John F. (Jack) Weeks.
She had only one husband for 68 years.
There will be no funeral services. A private family committal will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Granite VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street, Concord, NH 03301.
