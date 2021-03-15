GILFORD — Joan Page Dennison, 83, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH.
Joan was born in Caribou, ME, on January 13, 1938. She was one of 10 children of Eusebe and Eva Page of Limestone, ME.
She met and married her high school sweetheart, Clarence Dennison of Limestone, ME, formally of East Machias, ME. They resided at their home in Gilford and were happily married for 63 years. Joan was working as a secretary at the early warning radar station in Caswell, ME. At the time Clarence was based at N.A.S. Miramar, San Diego.
The wedding ceremony was held in East Palo Alto, CA, on December 31, 1957, at her sister's parish church. The honeymoon was down the Pacific Coast Highway, with the first stop at the Queen City Motel in King City, CA. Due to the ceremony being the same weekend as the Rose Bowl, traffic was horrible.
That was the beginning of 30 years of military service which took them all over the world and to many states. From north to south, east to west; finally ending at Plattsburgh Air Force Base, NY, where their military career ended in retirement. During this time Joan and Clarence had two children, Wanda and D'Ann. Wanda went on to join the Air Force and follow in her father's footsteps. D'Ann was left behind at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, to finish her education, ultimately becoming an elementary school teacher.
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Clarence; her two daughters, Wanda Floyd and D'Ann Dennison; her two sisters and two brothers, Arlene Howard of Amelia, OH, Eleanor McCormack of Myrtle Beach, SC, Ronald and Norman Page from Limestone, ME; her six grandchildren, Christopher Floyd, Bethany Floyd Gillikin, Aaron Floyd, Hayley O'Glishen, David O'Glishen, and Lindsay O'Glishen; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Joan is predeceased by three sisters, Almeda Fuller, Yvonne Lemieux and Jeanette Bachellor; and two brothers, Sylvio Page and Romeo Page.
Joan never met a stranger and was dubbed the official social butterfly of the MS. Mount Washington Cruise Ship. She was known for her friendly smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. God has a new social butterfly named Joan Page Dennison.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 120 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church. For anyone unable to attend, the Mass can be viewed at standrebessette.org/livestream.html.
Burial will follow at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
