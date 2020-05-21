MEREDITH — Joan M. Quinn, 92, of Meredith, NH, passed away of natural causes on May 14, 2020.
Joan grew up in Malden, Massachusetts, the daughter of Dr. Paul and Irene (Eaton) Haire, with 3 sisters and 1 brother. She was a graduate of Emmanuel College and taught English before starting her family.
Joan was predeceased by her husband, Donald A. Quinn, in 2010. Together, they raised 5 children, in Arlington, Massachusetts, with a second home in Meredith, NH. They resided for 3 years in Centerville, Massachusetts, before returning to Moultonborough, NH to be near their children and grandchildren.
They were active members of the St. Charles Borromeo Church. Joan has resided at Meredith Bay Colony Club, Meredith, NH, for the past few years.
Joan is survived by her five children: Patricia Quinn of Phoenix, Arizona, Maryanne Jensen of Meredith, NH, Paul Quinn and wife, Dawn, of Campton, NH, Brian Quinn and wife, Sue, of Alton, NH, and Brendan Quinn and wife, Anne Marie, of Meredith, NH. Joan also leaves her six grandchildren: Nathan Hormell, Elizabeth Hormell, Daniel Quinn, Patrick Quinn and wife, Heather, Andrew Quinn, and Erinn Swan and husband, Brian. Joan is also survived by her sisters, Patricia Jenkins and husband, Bob, and Irene Alie, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service for the family will be held at Oakland Cemetery in Meredith, NH. The Msrg. Gerald Belanger, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Church, will officiate.
The Mayhew Funeral Home and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.