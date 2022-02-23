BELMONT — Jewel S. LaPointe, 85, of Lakewood Drive, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Genesis Healthcare Center in Laconia.
Jewel was born on November 5, 1936 in Logan, WV, the daughter of Antonio and Iva Lee (Hall) Sanchez.
She liked collecting cook books and going on road trips. She loved to spend time with her family and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed having conversations with her brother Bo and his wife Beverly, her brother David "Pappy" and his wife Gail, and her sister Jean "Dolly."
Jewel is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Peter LaPointe of Belmont; her sons, Kenneth Porter of Bow, Kevin Porter of Laconia, Stephen Porter and his wife Caitlin of Penacook, and Matthew Porter of Laconia; her daughter, Gerri Lynn Ainsworth and her husband Greggory of Laconia; her nine grandchildren, Abigail Ainsworth, Benjamin Ainsworth, Lauren Porter, Hunter Porter, Caleb Porter, Sophie Porter, Graham Porter, Keaton Porter, and Cody Porter; and several brothers and sisters. In addition to her parents, Jewel is predeceased by her grandson, Brent Porter; her brothers, Jerry Sanchez and Jimmy Sanchez; and her beloved dog, Maxwell and cat, Grayson.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the New Hampshire State Veteran's Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, 03303.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Margate Resort, 76 Lake Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity organization in Jewel's name.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.