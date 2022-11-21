CENTER HARBOR — Jerry Labraney, 61, of Center Harbor, died suddenly November 14 at Concord Hospital, Laconia. Born in Wolfeboro on December 10, 1960, he was the son of Chester and Priscilla (Crowley) Labraney. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Center Harbor and spent his summer weekends at Beaver Hollow Campground in Ossipee. In the winter he spent time at his vacation home in Port Orange, Florida.
Jerry worked for Pike Industries as a superintendent running multiple construction paving jobs at a time. Jerry worked in construction the majority of his life starting at the young age of 16 as a roller operator. With his work ethic and exceptional leadership skills he worked his way up to superintendent with many years of experience working with state engineers, cities and towns, the state police, local police, flagging companies, paving crews, and safety personnel. Jerry was a great mentor to everyone who worked with him and leaves behind that strong work ethic in many people. With that strong work ethic Jerry became known by all in the industry and was very well respected and considered Top Notch in his profession that offered a level of comfort to Pike and the customer he was doing the job for and will be greatly missed.
A great father, a wonderful husband, the best family man, and friend anyone could ask for. Jerry especially loved all the time he spent relaxing by his campfire with his family and friends at Beaver Hollow. He was loved by all that knew him.
He was predeceased by his parents, Chester and Priscilla Labraney.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Linda Jean Dow-Labraney of Center Harbor; and his son, Logan Labraney; along with the children he raised as his own, Jeffrey Sallies, Kelli Sallies; and his grandchildren, Dominic Vallo and Kalvin Sallies. His three sisters, Linda and Dan Clark, Sheri and Bill Litchfield, Katie and David Wakefield and son, Austin.
A graveside service will be held in the Meredith Village Cemetery, Route 3 in Meredith on Sunday, December 4, at 11 a.m. Immediately following the family invites you to join them at the High-Octane Saloon for the Celebration of Life.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to MVSB for the Labraney grandchildren.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Labraney family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
