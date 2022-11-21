Jerry Labraney, 61

Jerry Labraney, 61 

CENTER HARBOR — Jerry Labraney, 61, of Center Harbor, died suddenly November 14 at Concord Hospital, Laconia. Born in Wolfeboro on December 10, 1960, he was the son of Chester and Priscilla (Crowley) Labraney. Jerry was a lifelong resident of Center Harbor and spent his summer weekends at Beaver Hollow Campground in Ossipee. In the winter he spent time at his vacation home in Port Orange, Florida.

Jerry worked for Pike Industries as a superintendent running multiple construction paving jobs at a time. Jerry worked in construction the majority of his life starting at the young age of 16 as a roller operator. With his work ethic and exceptional leadership skills he worked his way up to superintendent with many years of experience working with state engineers, cities and towns, the state police, local police, flagging companies, paving crews, and safety personnel. Jerry was a great mentor to everyone who worked with him and leaves behind that strong work ethic in many people. With that strong work ethic Jerry became known by all in the industry and was very well respected and considered Top Notch in his profession that offered a level of comfort to Pike and the customer he was doing the job for and will be greatly missed.

