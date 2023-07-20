MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina — Jennifer “Jen” Lynn (Kennie) Baltimore, 53, of 262 Sugar Mill Loop, passed away on Saturday, July 15.
Jennifer was born on June 30, 1970, in Portland, Maine, the daughter of Donald E. Kennie and Marianne (Amoroso) Boland.
Jen always welcomed everyone into her life with open arms. She was amazing and made everyone feel loved and accepted. She could walk into any room and make everyone smile with her infectious laugh. Jen made sure to always put others first, as she loved being a wife, mother, sister and aunt. She spent her summer months boating with family and friends on Lake Winnipesaukee, then enjoyed traveling to see her siblings in the south throughout the winter months. Jen loved shopping, boating, camp fires and making sure everyone around her was having a good time.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Dennis Hurst; children, Celina Baltimore, Alivia Baltimore, Chelsea Hurst and son-in-law, Michael Fitzgerald, Jerline Baltimore, and the late Christine Baltimore; brother, Don Kennie and sister-in-law, Jessica Clark; sister, Julie Kennie and brother-in-law, Todd Feeley; sister, Lesley Kennie; father, Donald E. Kennie; mother, Marianne (Amoroso) Boland; mother-in-law, Debra Hurst; nephews, James Kennie, Gabriel Kennie, Lucas Kennie, Noah Van Dyke, Nick Duty and Joseph Lawler; and a niece, Jesslyn Marie Lawler.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 20, at 10 a.m., at St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Road Billerica, MA 01821.
A Celebration of Life will follow at Martha's Exchange, 185 Main St., Nashua, NH 03060.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Jennifer’s memory be made to The Pixel Fund Rescue, P.O. Box 653 Gorham, ME 04038, where Jen’s Granddog Axle was adopted from.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.