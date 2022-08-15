OAK HILL, Fla. — Jeannette Tyler, 81, of Oak Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022, after a short illness.
She was born in Meredith, NH, to Reuben and Charlotte Corliss. She moved to Edgewater, FL, in the early 1980s, later moving to Oak Hill with her husband Joe to enjoy the river, boating and all it had to offer. She worked for over 30 years at Tropical Blossom Honey Company in Edgewater, retiring at age 76!
Mom loved her family above all and loved cooking for and hosting many family gatherings, especially the catch from the river. She always had a zeal for life and lived it to the fullest with her feisty and fun way. She loved God and was not afraid to die, knowing she would pass to be with Him in heaven for eternity.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Tyler. She leaves behind her children, Debra (Gary) Brown of Pomona Park, FL, Hilary (Butch) Keniston of Meredith, NH, Carla (Laura) Horne-Calzada of Port Orange, FL, Don Horne of Oak Hill, FL; and step-children she loved as her own, Bobby (Jolene) Tyler of Cedar Park, TX, Greg Tyler of Portsmouth, VA, and Tracy Tyler (Jack) Manning of Port Orange, FL; as well as 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
We will celebrate her life in a style she would have loved in October with family and friends in Oak Hill, FL.
