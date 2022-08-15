Jeannette Tyler, 81

OAK HILL, Fla. — Jeannette Tyler, 81, of Oak Hill, FL, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2022, after a short illness.

She was born in Meredith, NH, to Reuben and Charlotte Corliss. She moved to Edgewater, FL, in the early 1980s, later moving to Oak Hill with her husband Joe to enjoy the river, boating and all it had to offer. She worked for over 30 years at Tropical Blossom Honey Company in Edgewater, retiring at age 76!

