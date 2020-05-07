ALEXANDRIA — Jean Vincent Doucette 52, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, April 30, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on October 9, 1967 in Laconia, New Hampshire, the son of Robert E and Fern (Mailloux) Doucette.
Jean attended Bristol Schools and graduated Newfound Memorial High School, class of 1985. He was employed by Smith Tubular dba Tite Flex Aerospace for over 20 years as a TIG Welder.
Jean was a loving son, brother and friend always willing to give a helping hand. He worked hard and lived life to the fullest. Jean aka “Laker Taker” was an avid ice fisherman on Newfound Lake and helped to start the “Newfound Circus,” a community of men and women whose purpose was to share ice fishing techniques, safety tips, new equipment and success stories. He will be missed by all who knew him. Jean was predeceased by his wife Sherry Doucette and his father Robert E. Doucette.
He is survived by his Mother, Fern (Mailloux) Doucette of Bristol; a sister Renee Marie Nickerson and husband Wayne of Gloucester, Massachusetts; two brothers, Alan E. Doucette of Bristol, Scott J Doucette and wife Shelley of Bristol; a niece Lauren Doucette of Knoxville, Tennessee, and a nephew, Benjamin Doucette of Bristol.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Dupuis Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. For more information go to: Dupuisfuneralhome.com
