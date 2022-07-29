Jane A. Angliss, 71

LACONIA — Jane Ann Angliss, 71, of Laconia, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Concord Hospital-Concord.
Jane was born on July 23, 1951 in Woonsocket, RI, to the late Robert W. Curran and Catherine G. Baggan Curran.
Jane was raised in Framingham, MA. She graduated in 1969 from Framingham North High School and attained an Associate Degree in Business from Quinsigamond Community College, Worcester, MA. Jane started her business career with Western Union in Framingham then transferred to the WU Corporate Headquarters in New Jersey three years later. She traveled throughout the country training hundreds of WU employees for many years, loving every minute of it. Jane was named the first female Vice President for Western Union. She attended many conventions in the technology sector over the years and met the love of her life, Bob Angliss, at one of those conventions. They married in 1983. Once married, they decided it was time to change things up and make a life together, so they resigned from their technology positions and bought the Jay Village Inn in Jay, Vermont. They loved the Inn, and worked side by side managing the kitchen/dining, which was renowned in New England, the room rentals and the very beloved JVI Pub.
In 1999, after losing her Mother, Jane and Bob sold the JVI and moved down to be near her Dad and family on Lake Winnipesaukee, Paugus Bay. Jane worked for the family business in New Hampshire for many years, then received her Real Estate License and was still working when she passed.
During their marriage, Bob and Jane traveled the world on spectacular cruises and trips to beautiful countries around the globe. Jane lost Bob on February 3, 2011. Jane was an avid reader, a master baker, and loved all her plants and flowers. She loved a good gab on the phone with family and friends. She was kind and loyal to all of those she loved.
Jane has four married siblings, Kevin and Prudy, Mary and Frank, Billy and Debbie, and Bobby and Donna. She also has 11 nieces and nephews, Erin, Chip and Sean, Rogan, Taylor and Chase Curran, Ryann, Meagan and Billy Curran, and Kevin, Chris and Bobby Curran; and grand-nieces and nephews, Curran and Dylan, Joe, Jack and Grace, Jameson and Rowan, Mila, Cash and Oliver and Wally and Callahan. Jane adored all of them along with her lifelong friends, Colleen, Diane, Irene, and Chad and Terry Benzoni.
Jane’s family will always treasure the years they had with her. She is now at peace and is with God, Bob, and all her loved ones in heaven.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the Carriage House at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia,NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint André Bessette Parish - Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue in Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will follow at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
